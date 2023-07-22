Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £20,000 ($26,150.63).

Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 5,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £50,000 ($65,376.57).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON POW opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.84. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

