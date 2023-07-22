Julia Woodhouse Purchases 310,203 Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) insider Julia Woodhouse purchased 310,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £102,366.99 ($133,848.05).
Surface Transforms Price Performance
Shares of SCE opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.65. Surface Transforms Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.78 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.
About Surface Transforms
