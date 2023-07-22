Julia Woodhouse Purchases 310,203 Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) insider Julia Woodhouse purchased 310,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £102,366.99 ($133,848.05).

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.65. Surface Transforms Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.78 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

