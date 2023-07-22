Insider Buying: Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) insider John Pearson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,075.31).
Mirriad Advertising Stock Up 4.5 %
MIRI opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Mirriad Advertising plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.04.
About Mirriad Advertising
