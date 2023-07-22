Insider Buying: Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) insider John Pearson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,075.31).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Up 4.5 %

MIRI opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Mirriad Advertising plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.04.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

