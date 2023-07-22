Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

WASH stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

