SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle bought 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

