Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $23.05 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

