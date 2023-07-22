Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.6 %

ARE opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 800,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

