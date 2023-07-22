Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $1.15-1.19 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.96-5.04 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $242.86 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its 200 day moving average is $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

