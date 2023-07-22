Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 233.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.