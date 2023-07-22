Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Mizuho raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

