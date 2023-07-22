Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $63.47 on Friday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

Insider Activity

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

