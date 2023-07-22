Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

EFSC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 72,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

