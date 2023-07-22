Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company's revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PKG stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

