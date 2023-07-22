Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEDP stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average of $210.98. Medpace has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $252.40.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

