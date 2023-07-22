Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 106.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

