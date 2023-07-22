Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY23 guidance at $16.00-18.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $149.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $178.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

