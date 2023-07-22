Crown (CCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Crown has set its Q2 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.20-$6.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99.

Crown Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.