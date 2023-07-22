ChampionX (CHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

