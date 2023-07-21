Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.62 and a 200 day moving average of $466.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.13.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.