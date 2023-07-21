Cwm LLC Sells 121 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.13.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.62 and a 200-day moving average of $466.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

