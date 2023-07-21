Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.50 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

