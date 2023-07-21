Signaturefd LLC Has $484,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

