Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 135 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

