Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

