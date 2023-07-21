Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 2,833.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

