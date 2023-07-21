Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.