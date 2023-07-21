Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,921,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after buying an additional 322,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

MTB opened at $138.54 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.