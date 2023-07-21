Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.27 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $6,568,245,000,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

