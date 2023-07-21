Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 230 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.45 and a 200-day moving average of $302.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

