Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 26,721 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,721 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $154,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

