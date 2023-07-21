Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $7.51 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 48.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.45 and its 200-day moving average is $302.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

