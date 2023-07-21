Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 16,690 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 479.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

