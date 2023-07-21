Signaturefd LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.22. The company has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

