Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

