Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.22.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.