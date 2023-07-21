Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 370,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 37,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 9,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 728,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $164,336,000 after buying an additional 55,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Visa stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.