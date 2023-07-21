Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.