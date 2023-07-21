Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 8,613 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of V stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

