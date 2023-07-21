Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.