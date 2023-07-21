Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

