The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

