Fundamentum LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
