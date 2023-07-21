1,512 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

