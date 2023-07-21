Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $49.61 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.