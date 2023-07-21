First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million.

First Community Stock Performance

FCCO stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in First Community by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Community by 79.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in First Community by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

