Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

NFLX opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.50 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

