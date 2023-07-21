Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $470.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $437.42 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.50 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.33. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 110.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

