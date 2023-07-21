Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.