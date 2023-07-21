Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average is $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.50 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

