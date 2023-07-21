Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.47. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.